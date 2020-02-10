During last night's 92nd Oscar Awards, Billie Eilish took the stage to sing a sweet cover of The Beatles' 1965 release “Yesterday” as the Academy paid tribute to fallen stars that made an impact in show business. The first act to be featured in the slide show was Kobe Bryant who recently passed in a helicopter crash. The rest of the slideshow included Agnes Varda, John Singleton, Kirk Douglas and more but some viewers were quick to notice some missing names.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Luke Perry, whose last acting role was Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood did not get a mention, even though the film pulled in 10 nominations and went home with two wins. Sid Haig, known for his horror film moves was also left out of the slideshow as well as Disney actor Cameron Boyce who passed at age 20 last year. "Excluding LukePerry from the Oscars in Memoriam was disrespectful. He appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which was nominated for Best Picture. Quentin Tarantino personally selected Luke to be in his movie so why not mention him?" one user wrote.

Peep more reactions below.