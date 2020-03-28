The Office is one of the most popular sitcoms of all-time and is beloved by fans all over the world. Two of the most popular characters on the show were Jim and Pam. These characters started out as good friends and as the seasons progressed, they fell in love and got married. If you've seen the show, then you know the ninth and final season was pretty turbulent for these characters. Jim accepted a job in Philadelphia which left him apart from Pam. While their relationship was strained, they eventually pulled through and stayed together.

In a new book by Andy Greene called The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, the show's writers and actors talk about how they actually wanted to have Jim and Pam split up while eventually getting back together in the final episode. As Jim actor John Krasinski noted, it could have made for an interesting dynamic.

"My whole pitch to Greg [Daniels] was that we’ve done so much with Jim and Pam, and now, after marriage and kids, there was a bit of a lull there," Krasinki said to Greene. "For me it was, ‘Can you have this perfect relationship go through a split and keep it the same?’ which of course you can’t. And I said to Greg, ‘It would be really interesting to see how that split will affect two people that you know so well.’"

Had this storyline taken place, numerous fans would have been in shambles. Luckily for the hearts of many, the show finished on a happy note for all of the characters, specifically Jim and Pam.

