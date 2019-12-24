We think it's safe to say The Office is and always will be a staple series that will get re-binged year after year depending on the season or any given day of the week. The amount of ad libs and jokes that have made its way into our lives thanks to Michael Scott means that anymore content coming from the show's creator, Greg Daniels, would be appreciated especially if it's a reboot from the same show.



NBC's former Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt recently chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about his new position doing strategy for HBO Max and detailed how he would love to work with Greg for a reboot of The Office. "I was talking to [series creator] Greg Daniels four years ago about rebooting The Office, way before this. He wants to do it and actually has an idea for it," he told the publication.

Greg previously left the show as Showrunner but then returned for the last season, something he discussed with Fast Company, explaining his decision to return. "There was a lot of discussion about why to come back. I think the most appealing answer to that was to have a great last season and end it trying to explore some of these things that everybody–cast and writers–was interested in doing," he said. "The alternative would have been to have maybe a third or a half of the original cast and then restock it with a lot of new people. The downside to that would be that there wouldn’t be endings to the stories."