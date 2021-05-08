The Obamas' beloved family dog, Bo, has died after a battle with cancer, the family announced on social media, Saturday.

"This afternoon was a difficult one for our family. We said goodbye to our best friend —our dog, Bo — after a battle with cancer," former first lady Michelle Obama said in a statement posted on her Twitter page.



Pool / Getty Images

Bo was introduced to the world shortly after the Obamas moved into the White House in 2008 after former President Barack Obama's first successful campaign. Bo was a male Portuguese Water Dog and a gift from Sen. Ted Kennedy and his wife, Victoria.

The former President reflected on the passing of the family dog on Twitter, Saturday:

He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly.

The Obama family owns another Portuguese Water Dog, a female named Sunny. Michelle Obama first introduced her to the public in 2013.

[Via]