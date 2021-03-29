Auction houses across America have found an increasing value in rare hip-hop memorabilia. Just last week, an autographed Jay-Z trading card was sold for $105K. Last year, Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur had some of their own personal items fetch for thousands of dollars. 'Pac's handwritten love letters and a $6 crown Biggie Smalls wore during his final photo shoot were both acquired by Sotheby.

According to TMZ, the latest item of the late Biggie Smalls to be put up for auction is one of the four hubcaps of the vehicle he was in when he was fatally shot. Moments In Time are brokering the sale of the item from the GMC Suburban that the rapper was riding in when he was gunned down.

As the story goes, the hubcap was originally obtained by the seller from one of Biggie's friends who owned the rental vehicle. Though it's been in the seller's possession for years, it wasn't until recently that they decided to sell it. The single hubcap is being sold for $150K. The hubcap still includes a promotional sticker from Life After Death which read, "THINK B.I.G. MARCH 25 1997" -- the release date of the album.

Biggie's death remains unsolved and is still an open case. Earlier this month, Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace, spoke to EW where she expressed her hope that she will one day find justice for her son's murder. "I'll never give up. And I hope when I'm not in this world anymore, my friends and family will carry on the fight. There is always hope," she said during a promotional run for Netflix's Biggie: I Have A Story To Tell.

