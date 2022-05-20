The Notorious B.I.G.'s Estate Shares New Single "G.O.A.T." Ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Bella Alubo

Hip Hop is continuously celebrating the life and talents of Christopher Wallace, also known as Biggie Smalls or The Notorious B.I.G., but this is a particularly special weekend. May 21 marks what would have been the late Rap icon's 50th birthday and to help celebrate, Biggie's loved ones will be hosting an event at The Empire State Building. The New York monument will pay homage to the rapper 25 years after he was killed in Los Angeles.

There will be several ways that Brooklyn and the music industry will honor Big in coming days, including specialty MetroCards and his music playing at the entrance of the Barclays Center, but we've also received a new Biggie track, "G.O.A.T.," featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Bella Alubo.

“Being on a song with Biggie has been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” Ty reportedly said about the single. “The song title is fitting of him…the GOAT. Happy Birthday, Big. We miss you!”

Voletta Wallace, Biggie's mother, also said, “It’s wonderful to witness my son’s music reimagined for his fans and today’s generation of young men and women to embrace his art. I appreciate the hard work of all involved in bringing together the perfect blend of voices and music to this song, G.O.A.T.”

Stream "G.O.A.T." and let us know where you may have heard those verses from Big before.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm poppin' Magnums while Jigga bag somethin'

Watch is platinum, got jetlag from

Flights back and forth, pop corks of the best grapes

Make the best CDs and the best tapes

Don't forget the vinyl, take girls, break spinals (Yeah)

Biggie be Richie like Lionel, sh*t

