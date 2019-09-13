The Notorious B.I.G. Vividly Captures The Reality Of The Drug Game In "Everyday Struggle"

25 years ago today, The Notorious B.I.G. shifted the rap game with his debut album. Ready To Die is often regarded as one of the greatest -- if not the greatest -- debut album in the history of hip-hop. Today, we bring back a classic, but often overlooked, cut from Biggie's debut album to celebrate its release.

The thing about Ready To Die is that Biggie essentially laid down the template of what a great rapper should be. Throughout the project, Biggie captures the ups-and-downs of a crime of life. On "Everyday Struggle," the rapper details the emotions and thoughts of being in the drug game and not being able to get out. But ultimately, Big relates to the fact that he and his friend are in it to provide for their families by any means necessary.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna live no more

Sometimes I hear death knockin' at my front door

I'm livin' everyday like a hustle, another drug to juggle

Another day, another struggle