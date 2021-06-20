LeBron James is one of the best basketball players of all time and his sneaker line is heralded as one of the best to grace the basketball world. In 2021, Nike is celebrating the anniversary of the Nike LeBron 8 and the Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low which were sneakers that made an appearance during his early days in Miami. Perhaps the best Miami-based model was the Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low "Miami Nights" which was a huge hit at the time. In fact, it was such a big hit that Nike is bringing it back this year, and it is set to release on Monday, June 21st. Luckily, if you miss out on the release, eBay will have you covered.

Buying sneakers online can always be a nerve-wracking experience but eBay makes it easy. They have teamed up with Sneaker Con for an Authenticity Guarantee that helps you sleep easier at night knowing your shoes are authentic. Each shoe is legit-checked at the Sneaker Con facility and then sent to the buyer once approved. As for sellers, there are no fees on shoes worth over $100 USD, which makes eBay the best platform for selling your kicks.

This "Miami Nights" colorway is full of flashy teals and pinks, all while the base is a mix of black and white. It is one of those shoes that is sure to stand out on the court, and if you're a LeBron fan, these are a must-cop. As the year goes on, you can rest assured that even more LeBron 8s will be released, and eBay is sure to have all of them.

Image via Nike

