LeBron James has a unique sneaker legacy that has spanned over the course of 18 years. Since his first season in the league, LeBron has been putting out his very own signature shoes and every single year, there is a debate about which silhouette is the best. One model that always seems to be brought up in conversation is the Nike LeBron 8 which has been brought back en-masse this season thanks to the fact that 2021 is the shoe's 10th anniversary. In fact, numerous retros have been created this year, including the Nike LeBron 8 Low "Sprite" which is set to drop on June 25th for $180 USD.

As you can see in the official images below, this Nike LeBron 8 Low is defined by its bold color scheme. The upper features a flashy blue tone that is found all the way throughout. From there, we have a neon mixture of yellow and green that is placed on the midsole, the tongue lining, and even the outline of the white Nike swoosh. All of these elements form the perfect summer basketball shoe that is surely going to be a big hit at the outdoor courts.

