Over these last couple of years, the Nike Dunk High and the Low have been having a huge resurgence among sneakerheads. These are classic Nike models that will always stand the test of time, and to celebrate the newfound popularity, Nike has made sure to drop a ton of new colorways. They have even brought back some blasts from the past, and on June 29th, Nike is set to bring back the infamous Nike Dunk High "Kentucky" which is an homage to the Wildcats. This is a release that is sure to excite fans and if you find yourself struggling to get a pair on release day, eBay promises to have you covered.

eBay makes things incredibly easy for sneakerheads who want to buy or sell shoes using their platform. When you buy online, there are always fears about whether or not what you're buying is authentic. Thanks to eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, you can sleep easily at night knowing your shoes have been legit-checked prior to being shipped out. As for sellers, there are no fees on shoes over $100 USD, which means you don't have to worry about any hidden costs when you send out your shoes to a willing buyer. Overall, eBay is extremely user-friendly and it's what makes them a leader in the sneaker space.

Based on the images below, you can see that this retro is authentic to the original as we have a white leather base with some navy blue overlays. Even if you aren't a fan of the Wildcats, you have to admit that this is a pretty phenomenal colorway, and we're sure plenty of sneakerheads will be looking to get their hands on a pair when they drop. If you miss your alarm on the 29th, at least you can rest assured knowing eBay will make it easy to find an authentic pair.

Image via Nike

