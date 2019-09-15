Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero and the rest of Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" characters are set to come to life this Fall as part of an all-new Vans collection.

Included in the pack is a black suede Vans Sk8-Hi featuring purple detailing along with images of Sally, Zero and the Zombie Band, as well as a Vans Slip-On that nods to Jack's bowtie.

The menacing trio Lock, Shock and Barrel are portrayed on a black, green and red colorway of the Vans Authentic, while the Vans Era comes equipped with a black & white collage of all the characters, including a subtle nod to the Easter bunny on the inner lining.

A specific release date has not yet been announced but you can sign up here to be alerted once the collection becomes available. Continue scrolling for a closer look at the collaborative kicks while we await more details.

