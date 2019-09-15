The perfect Vans collab for Halloween.
Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero and the rest of Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" characters are set to come to life this Fall as part of an all-new Vans collection.
Included in the pack is a black suede Vans Sk8-Hi featuring purple detailing along with images of Sally, Zero and the Zombie Band, as well as a Vans Slip-On that nods to Jack's bowtie.
The menacing trio Lock, Shock and Barrel are portrayed on a black, green and red colorway of the Vans Authentic, while the Vans Era comes equipped with a black & white collage of all the characters, including a subtle nod to the Easter bunny on the inner lining.
A specific release date has not yet been announced but you can sign up here to be alerted once the collection becomes available. Continue scrolling for a closer look at the collaborative kicks while we await more details.