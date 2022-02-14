The MCU rolled out a new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer during the Super Bowl. The new trailer featured a handful of cameos which has led to a few fan theories about potentially new faces that will appear in the MCU. For fans, there is an idea that Tom Cruise will be one of the upcoming appearances.

The new trailer follows up with the aftermath of Dr. Strange opening the portal of the multiverse. Confirming the appearance of new characters, fans caught a glimpse of what looks like the Superior Iron Man. The quick scene shows a flying suit of armor headed towards America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez. The flying suit is assumed to be the Superior Iron Man. Unlike the benevolent Iron Man that fans have grown to love, the Superior Iron Man is the villainous version of the deceased hero.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Cruise was previously spotted on the set of Dr. Strange 2, further supporting the theory that Cruise will take on the role of Iron Man in the highly anticipated film. As now, there have been no confirmations that Cruise will step into the new role. It was rumored that Cruise was supposed to take on the original Iron Man role before Robert Downey Jr.

The new film is expected to release in theaters on May 6, 2022. As of now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

