If there's one thing Taylor Swift makes sure everyone knows about her, it's that she's a major cat lady; perhaps why she was cast in the upcoming film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-running Broadway musical Cats, which is set to be released in December. Other cast members include Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Rebel Wilson... Sounds like it has the potential for a pretty solid film, no? However, I think it's safe to say that after the release of the trailer, there are more than a few who took to cancelling their plans to go see the movie, simply never to have to see the creatures that star in it again.

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift shared a behind-the-scenes of the movie, gushing over the musical’s rich history and showing off their choreography, however, not a glimpse of the actual cats themselves could be seen, and now we know why. Maybe some people could've anticipated how bizarre these cats had the potential of looking, after learning the film was set to be a mix of live-action and CGI. I mean, how else did they anticipate computer-generated human-cat hybrids would look on-screen? As strange as you may have guess it would be though, you probably had no idea just how creepy these cats would be, with unnaturally limber looking, cat-hair covered human bodies, and feline faces with human features, reminiscent of Hermione's disturbing af cat face transformation...thing. Check out the trailer below, and let us know your thoughts.