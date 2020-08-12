Even though we got the NBA back following a rough few months of major sporting events being canceled due to the coronavirus lockdown, the return didn't come without some major restrictions — a "no guests" clause being one of the primary factors. However, it now looks like that rule will be slightly lifted as we approach the Playoffs.



Image: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

TMZ explains that the league has officially sent out rules on how players can bring in guests, including how many and the nature of their relationship with the person making their way into the Bubble currently set up at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Florida. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who obtained a copy of the memo, players will be permitted up to four guests only, with exceptions only being made for children under 32 inches. Also, the "no entrance" list includes agents, trainers, massage and/or physical therapists, personal chefs, tattoo artists and, most importantly, "any individual the player has not previously met in person or with whom the player has had limited in-person interactions." In short, that means no Tinder hookups or any lucky lady trying to make her way out of their DMs.

The guest list for entering the NBA Bubble will open up to players after the first round of the Playoffs, which begins in just a few days.