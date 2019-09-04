Tragedy has once again struck the music industry as it's being reported that 41-year-old famed songwriter LaShawn Daniels has passed away. While his loved ones have yet to confirm this information through a statement, Daniels' famous friends have taken to social media to share the news of his death. It's been rumored that he passed away after being involved in a car accident, but again, nothing has been confirmed.

Daniels, who is also known as Big Shiz, was responsible for penning a number of hit tracks that many of us have embedded in our memories including "The Boy Is Mine" by Monica and Brandy, Michael Jackson's "You Rock My World," and Destiny Child's "Say My Name." We've collected a few tributes and offerings of condolences from the many offered by Daniels' friends on social media.

"Yooooo I’m lost. Lashawn Daniels died?!!!! I’m stuck," wrote Dawn Richard. "This man took my vocal ability to new levels while working in Dirty Money. One of the funniest people with the best heart. A rare talent and a beautiful soul." Kehlani stated, "We was supposed go crazy next week... appreciate you for fuckin wit me OG.. your legacy will never be forgotten! this shit crazy! RIP Lashawn Daniels 💔" Check out the outpouring of love for Daniels below. Our hearts are with his family and he will truly be missed.