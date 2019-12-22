As we know, Disney+'s The Mandalorian became the most streamed show in the United States when the Star Wars inspired series hit the new streaming platform and pulled in over 100 million streams during the week of November 17th to November 23rd. The show debunked Netflix's Stranger Things from the number spot, but since Disney+ only arrived in November, The Mandalorian was unable to make the list of the most streamed shows of the full calendar year.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

TV Time has now pulled in it's calculations for the 365 days of 2019 and provided us with a list of the most streamed shows of the year and the number one spot sees Netflix still succeeding since Lucifer takes the cake. Not at all surprising is Stranger Things in second place, followed by 13 Reasons Why, Money Heist and Orange Is The New Black.

By the look of the list, Netflix doesn't have too much to worry about when it comes to its content being on top but only time will tell if Disney+ takes the number one spot next year.

1. Lucifer

2. Stranger Things

3. 13 Reasons Why

4. Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel

5. Orange Is The New Black

6. The Handmaid’s Tale

7. Sex Education

8. Elite

9. You

10. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

11. The Umbrella Academy

12. Black Mirror

13. Dark

14. Marvel’s The Punisher

15. Atypical

16. Love, Death & Robots

17. Mindhunter

18. Marvel’s Jessica Jones

19. Big Mouth

20. The Society