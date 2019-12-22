Netflix's content is still on top.
As we know, Disney+'s The Mandalorian became the most streamed show in the United States when the Star Wars inspired series hit the new streaming platform and pulled in over 100 million streams during the week of November 17th to November 23rd. The show debunked Netflix's Stranger Things from the number spot, but since Disney+ only arrived in November, The Mandalorian was unable to make the list of the most streamed shows of the full calendar year.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
TV Time has now pulled in it's calculations for the 365 days of 2019 and provided us with a list of the most streamed shows of the year and the number one spot sees Netflix still succeeding since Lucifer takes the cake. Not at all surprising is Stranger Things in second place, followed by 13 Reasons Why, Money Heist and Orange Is The New Black.
By the look of the list, Netflix doesn't have too much to worry about when it comes to its content being on top but only time will tell if Disney+ takes the number one spot next year.
1. Lucifer
2. Stranger Things
3. 13 Reasons Why
4. Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel
5. Orange Is The New Black
6. The Handmaid’s Tale
7. Sex Education
8. Elite
9. You
10. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
11. The Umbrella Academy
12. Black Mirror
13. Dark
14. Marvel’s The Punisher
15. Atypical
16. Love, Death & Robots
17. Mindhunter
18. Marvel’s Jessica Jones
19. Big Mouth
20. The Society