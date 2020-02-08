Reboot fever is a double-edged sword. Though it does lead to a staggering lack of originality in Hollywood, it can occasionally bring long-dormant franchises into the fold once more. Such was indeed the case for the classic Matrix trilogy, an adventurous science-fiction epic starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lawrence Fishburne, and Hugo Weaving. Now, years removed from the conclusive Matrix Revolutions, the fourth installment has officially kicked off filming.

1999 Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Film/Getty Images

As confirmed by the San Francisco Examiner, The Matrix 4 has begun production in the Bay Area's Chinatown. Onlookers managed to snap a few pictures of the set, revealing Reeves and Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity. While it's impossible to discern any plot details, it would appear that a casually-dressed Neo and Trinity have returned to the Matrix, their purpose as of yet unclear.

With the film set to drop on May 21, 2021 (the same day as Reeves' other franchise John Wick 4), it won't be much longer before we gain further information about the upcoming sequel. Though not pictured here, the film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Grof, and a rumored return from Lambert Wilson -- the Merovingian himself. Check out the pictures below.