Though Star Wars fans have been divided on the latest cinematic trilogy, it would appear that Disney Plus' original series The Mandalorian has given them cause for celebration. The Jon Favreau-helmed became an instant hit among die-hards and casuals alike, with hype intensifying tenfold upon the widely-memed arrival of the colloquially-named "Baby Yoda." Suffice it to say, a renewal seemed like an inevitability, and Disney has taken things a step further by confirming a third season has currently started production.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

With season 2 set to premiere in October, Variety reports that Favreau has been hard at work writing the scripts for season three. He's not alone in getting the ball rolling, with the art department already whipping up new ideas and concepts for the expansive science-fiction series. The report cites a source that confirms as such, stating "We’ve just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3."

The news bodes well for fans, who may very well benefit from serendipitous timing; The Mandalorian's second season finished production before COVID-19 truly began to wreak havoc on the world, and as such remains on course for its initial premiere date. While little is known about the plot, Rosario Dawson has been heavily rumored to be playing Ahsoka Tano, the former apprentice to Anakin Skywalker and a heavy fan-favorite from The Clone Wars.

Check back for more news on the Star Wars original series. In other Mandalorian news, gaming website IGN launched a fake-out trailer in honor of 4/20, a trick that left more than a few die-hard fans in their feelings. Are you excited to see this series continue to build?

