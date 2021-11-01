Star Wars fans will be elated to hear that Disney has dropped off the trailer for its new The Mandalorian spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett. The latest edition to the famous cinematic universe is expected to arrive on the streamer later this year, on December 29th.

The show was first teased during the end credit sequence of the Disney+ original, and later confirmed by executive producer Jon Favreau during a sit-down with Good Morning America at the end of 2020. The Book of Boba Fett will see Fennec Shand (played by Ming-Na Wen), a beloved bounty hunter and mercenary as she heads out on a journey traversing through the underworld.

Upon arrive in Tatoonie, Fennec and Boba Fett (played by Temuera Morrison) attempt to stake their claim on territory that was previously controlled by Jabba the Hutt.

According to The Direct, The Book of Boba Fett is rumoured to have nine episodes instead of the usual eight that viewers have become accustomed to when watching The Mandalorian. Shortly after the former wraps up its run, it won’t be long until Star Wars fans are fed once again, this time with the release of season three of the latter.

As if that wasn’t enough to be excited about, yet another spin-off, titled Ahsoka has been confirmed, and as Complex notes, original prequel trilogy star Hayden Christensen has signed on to reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker, better known to many as Darth Vader.

Check out the trailer for The Book of Boba Fett below, and look out or the new series on Disney+ this winter.

