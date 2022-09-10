The Mandalorian is one of Disney Plus's most popular offerings, and so it's no surprise that fans have been clamoring for season 3. Disney has said the new season will be released in February of next year, and now they've given viewers a taste of what they're in for.

In a new teaser trailer, we get a brief look at the titular character's forthcoming adventures. The clip shows Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin being chastised for removing his helmet. "You are a Mandalorian no more," says a voice over. There's also plenty of shots of Grogu (commonly referred to as Baby Yoda).

The series already premiered at this year's Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, and features many returning faces. Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito are all among the cast who is returning for the third season. Christopher Lloyd, of Back to the Future fame, and Tim Meadows, a former Saturday Night Live cast member, are two big new additions to the series.

The Star Wars Celebration also had other offerings beyond its flagship Disney Plus TV series. Back in May, the parent company showed off a trailer for Andor, which is a new series that will be a prequel to the film Rogue One. It's set to drop in September.

But wait- there's more. It was also announced that Jude Law, who you may know from films such as The Talented Mr. Ripley and Sherlock Holmes, will be starring in a new series called Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Director Jon Watts will be overseeing that project.

With these announcements and more, it seems that the Star Wars universe is expanding as rapidly as Marvel's.

