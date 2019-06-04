Nearly nine months ago, Mac Miller's life was brought to an untimely end, sending shock and sadness throughout the hip-hop community. Artists and fans alike banded together in mourning, celebrating his life through music and stories - still, the void left by the ambitious young songwriter has yet to be filled. Still, many have already moved to memorialize his legacy, including Jet Life's creative director CJ Wallis of FORTYFPS films, who recently announced the creation on an upcoming Mac Miller documentary. As of yesterday, Wallis took to Twitter to announce his intention, writing "over the next year I'm going to start collecting interviews & content to make the definitive @ MacMiller documentary for his family, friends & fans. Please share & tag anyone you think we need to speak with!"

Today, however, it has been revealed that the documentary has been postponed indefinitely, as per the request of Mac Miller's family. "We heard back from @christianclancy & The Estate who said the family has requested we hold off on the project at this time," comes an official statement. "We immediately compiled as the last thing we'd want is to negatively impact anyone involved, quite the opposite." Wallis also confirms that he made the announcement without consulting Miller's family about his intentions, which he maintains was a decision fueled by respect and admiration for Mac's legacy.

"We felt comfortable announcing our intentions in advance of receiving permission because they were just that - intentions," he continues. "The concept was peers telling their one favorite Mac story & cutting them together as a motivational & positive picture. Not a life story." For those hoping to one day see Wallis' vision come to fruition, it may not be anytime soon. "The outpouring of support for the doc and that it was us trying to make one was humbling, and in time perhaps we will get to see it through," he claims, in the final of four messages.

Though it would have been nice to see Mac remembered in such a fashion, the wishes of his family must always come first. Perhaps one day we'll see this one surface. In the meantime, as Wallis eloquently points out, there's always the music he left behind. Rest in peace, Mac Miller.