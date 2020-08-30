The LOX Teams Up With Scott Storch On "Move"

The LOX didn't let the summer go to waste without blessing us with a brand new project. Sheek, Jadakiss, and Styles came through with their pens still sharp, proving they're still some of the finest to ever grace a microphone. Living Off Xperience brought it back to the essence with a slew of top-tier producers to help them bring the vision to life. Scott Storch comes through on a few tracks including track 2, "Move." Alongside Avedon, the two cook up a sinister beat that's accompanied by equally brooding bars. Styles, Jada, and Sheek swap bars over the two verses while Styles P comes through with a smooth, gleaming hook. "Watch what you say when we kick it, 'cause the shooters lookin' at you like food," Styles raps on the hook. "You been on the 'Gram, on Twitter, on some bitch shit, talkin' 'bout your boo/ But we don't give a fuck, my n***a, coming though fuck boys better move."

Peep a highlight off of Living Off Xperience below. Check out our exclusive interview with The Lox here.

Quotable Lyrics

Shout out my n***as that own a spot

I could make n***as do dumb shit like Mona Scott

Need Narco money, Pablo and Gilberto

Quarter pound on you, my n***a, I'll get you shot

When you speak on the top 5, three of us in the slots

Name the other two, I can bet you I get 'em popped