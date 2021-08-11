The LOX are easily one of hip-hop's most legendary groups, and following an impeccable performance during their recent Verzuz battle, many have been celebrating the trio with renewed appreciation. Today, Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch hit up The Breakfast Club to reflect on the battle, sharing a bit of insight into some of their strategies and tactics.

Anyone who watched the battle likely noticed that The LOX were spitting bars live without relying on any backing vocal tracks. In fact, they made sure to emphasize the importance of being able to bring that energy to the stage, especially in an age where backing tracks have become the norm. Jada and Styles explain that they knew Dipset would be rapping over "TV tracks," which gave them a distinct advantage in the field. "We came from where that's no bueno," says Jada.

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"They switched that around," adds Styles. "TV tracks used to just have the hypes here and there. Now it's the whole verse. A lot of artists don't know, and it's not to shoot em' down. If you got a craft and a skill you're supposed to rehearse at it and know it, and you and the audience will feel better when you get that energy out."

"One thing about when you're trying to rhyme over the song being played," continues Jada. "You're distorting the listener's ears. It sounds like noise after a while." Later, they revisit the topic, offering artists a bit of perspective on crafting a live show experience. "Learn about your show, learn to not just stand on stage looking cool," says Styles, before Jadakiss chimes in with a vengeance. "Learn your words!" cries Kiss. "It's your songs, you gotta know the words!"

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Styles also opens up the ramifications that unfold when young artists don't have proper mentorship, citing DaBaby as an example. "You don't have A&Rs like Bad Boy had, like Ruff Ryders had," he says. "They not developing these artists. If you gon' be on cancel culture, you can't be with mental health culture either. Who trained DaBaby to say 'you in this industry now, this is how it's going to go.' I'm pretty sure he's been around plenty of gay people. He has. He's been styled by them, dressed by them, done deals with them. Nobody's speaking up on his behalf."

"Not to say I'm speaking for him, I know he did something wrong," continues Styles. "But who developed him in that building to say 'young man, you getting multiple millions now, you're around corporate and this is how it goes. Nobody teaching, then you wanna cancel him. If you say or do something out of line, to the world or in front of the world, that's kind of a mental health issue. Not saying you all the way out there -- you might have snapped for a minute. But you can't keep canceling everybody and say you're concerned about mental health and not developing them."

There's plenty more insight from The LOX, and their discussions on showmanship and creating a strong group dynamic are a testament to why they're so highly esteemed. It's evident that there is nothing but mutual respect for one another, not only as emcees but as brothers. Check out the full interview below, and show some love to Jada, Styles, and Sheek in the comments below.

WATCH: The LOX on The Breakfast Club