The LOX Meets Griselda In Stacked "Think Of The Lox"

Mitch Findlay
August 28, 2020 10:01
Think Of The LOX
The Lox Feat. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher

The LOX connects with Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn for the Large Professor produced banger "Think Of The LOX."


Anyone who came up during the late-nineties, and even the early-millennium, likely understands the importance of The LOX. Key players in both the Bad Boy and Ruff Ryders camps prior to launching their own D-Block label, the legendary trifecta has been steadily keeping consistent for nearly three decades in the game. Be it through group efforts or the respective work of Jadakiss, Styles, and Sheek Louch, it's hard to find a group boasting a deeper repertoire -- so much so that the LOX recently welcomed all challengers to Verzuz, confidently declaring that they want all the smoke

Today marks the arrival of their brand new album Living Off Xperience, their first since 2016. And while there are many highlights to be found throughout, it's hard to ignore a full-fledged collaboration with Griselda's own Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher, who join forces on "Think Of The LOX." Over a tense, urgent instrumental from The Large Professor, all three members come out swinging with savage verses, welcoming Benny The Butcher into the fold. Throw in a delightfully arrogant chorus from the Flygod and we're looking at one of the hardest boom-bap bangers of the year so far. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Cut the legs off of n***s sayin' they run with you
I'm a pothead, the cool homie to vibe with
Violate, you oughta bring a homie to die with 
I'll blow an eight, think of stakes that I could buy in
Cop an estate, think of weight that I could fly in

The Lox Westside Gunn Benny The Butcher Living Off Xperience
