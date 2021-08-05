The LOX Made A Statement On "None Of Ya'll Betta"

It's always a good time to bump The LOX, but in the wake of a dominant Verzuz performance, it feels appropriate to highlight one of their many classic cuts. On Jadakiss' solo debut Kiss Tha Game Goodbye, he brought his groupmates into the mix on album highlight "None Of Ya'll Better," which features what may very well be the darkest DJ Premier beat of all time.

Despite the different tone, Premier is at the top of his game on this unsettling classic, blessing Jada, Styles, and Sheek with an eerie backdrop to spit violent gangsta rap bars. Styles P sets the tone from the jump, his verse clear validation of why he's among the most formidable spitters in hip-hop. Sheek goes next, showing no mercy as he breaks down how a ransom plays out when he's collecting a debt.

As it's Jada's solo album, he's charged with closing out the track -- or at least what's left of it. "The god, minus the 12 disciples, I pop up, all you see is shells and rifles," he spits. "If I don't like you, I'ma kill you not fight you / I bite a little piece of your ear off like Mike do." Check out this classic tune now, all the way from 2001, and show some love to The LOX in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

The god, minus the 12 disciples

I pop up, all you see is shells and rifles

If I don't like you, I'ma kill you not fight you

I bite a little piece of your ear off like Mike do