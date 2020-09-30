The LOX Go Back To The Block For "Gave It To Em" Video

D-Block is back with a new video for the second single from "Living Off Xperience."

The LOX have been making big moves lately, returning with their first tape in four years, Living Off Xperience, and a new podcast of the same name on Vevo.

Their influence goes without saying - what other hip hop group do you know that has a sanctioned offshoot in another continent doing numbers?

D-Block's return is a testament to the three rapper's longevity in the game. The lyricism hasn't gone anywhere and the beats retain the grit their old work held, with an astute modern update.

Earlier today, the Yonkers trio dropped off a new video for the album's second single, "Gave It To Em."

D-Block partnered with Jadakiss and Styles P's juice bar Juices For Life and PCNY for their annual back to school giveaway in their hometown and the three brought the foreigns out to the neighborhood to celebrate, giving the video that classic block party vibe.

Over an attention-grabbing beat courtesy of Swizz Beatz and AraabMuzik that sounds like a Pharrell production from an alternate universe, the trio give us the bars we've come to know and love.

Check out the new video for "Gave It To Em" below. You can also stream Living Off Xperience now on all streaming platforms.