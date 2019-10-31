The Lox Continue Serving For The Streets On "Bang Bang"

The Lox have been mainstays in the game for over two decades, and there's nobody who would dare look at Sheek, Styles, and Jadakiss with the slightest disrespect. On this fine Halloween day, the mighty Sheek Louch has dropped off a spooky mixtape by the name of Gorillaween 2, featuring appearances from his stalwart groupmates. "Bang Bang" finds the trio riding high once again, taking to a triumphant instrumental for a bout of introspection.

"I know you hate to see a n***a blessed," spits Sheek, in his opening verse. "You won't see me broke and on drugs like all the rest." Style P and Jadakiss follow suit, with Pinero living up to his "Ghost" moniker with a murderous salvo. "The short dude with the short fuse," he raps. "Hit you with the short boom, Euro step in the courtroom." Mr. Raspy closes things out with another solid verse, dropping gems like "even though I ain't no killa I'm with whatever, and if I get a call from my brothers I hit whatever." Check out this new one below, and sound off with your favorite Lox track in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

The short dude with the short fuse,

Hit you with the short boom, Euro step in the courtroom

