The LOX Bodies Classic Public Enemy Production On "Terminator LOX"

The LOX reminded fans in 2021 that they aren't the ones to mess with on the mic. Their iconic performance at Verzuz with Dipset put the spotlight back on The LOX as a whole. Jadakiss and Styles P has continued to share new solo music since then but this week, they came through with a new freestyle. Sheek, Jada, and Styles delivered "Terminator LOX" over the weekend. The hard-hitting freestyle finds the three rappers tackling Public Enemy's "Terminator X To The Edge Of Panic" with ease. The record kicks off with Sheek Louch warming up the track before passing the mic to Jadakiss and Styles P, who closes out the record.

Check out the latest from Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Started on the corner with a hard ounce

I ain't tryna play the yard for the yard count

Rather be on the island whipping the car around

N***as is mad, block in the tar now

But cut your bullet hole off, scar now

