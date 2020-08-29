mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The LOX & Statik Selektah Rep For The Real On "Come Back"

Aron A.
August 29, 2020 09:38
176 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Come Back
The Lox
Produced by Statik Selektah

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The LOX & Statik Selektah team up on "Come Back."


In a year where we're seeing plenty of lyricists carve their own lane and get their own shine, many of the game's OGs have been stepping back onto the battleground with new projects. The LOX delivered a brand new project in its entirety titled, Living Off Xperience. Filled with gritty East Coast production, and nothing but bars, they team up with Statik Selektah for one of the many highlights off of the project, "Come Back." Hypnotic piano keys loop as Sheek, Styles, and Kiss make their return, presenting themselves as the answer for those complaining about the current state of hip-hop.

The new project from The LOX includes appearances from Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, T-Pain, and more. Check out our recent interview with Styles P, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch here.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm a different kind of look, I was in the streets
I had grams comin' back, I'm a different kind of cook
The reason that you ratted, you a different kind of shook
As long as you free, real n***as get booked

The Lox
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  176
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
The Lox Statik Selektah
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The LOX & Statik Selektah Rep For The Real On "Come Back"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject