The LOX & Statik Selektah Rep For The Real On "Come Back"

In a year where we're seeing plenty of lyricists carve their own lane and get their own shine, many of the game's OGs have been stepping back onto the battleground with new projects. The LOX delivered a brand new project in its entirety titled, Living Off Xperience. Filled with gritty East Coast production, and nothing but bars, they team up with Statik Selektah for one of the many highlights off of the project, "Come Back." Hypnotic piano keys loop as Sheek, Styles, and Kiss make their return, presenting themselves as the answer for those complaining about the current state of hip-hop.

The new project from The LOX includes appearances from Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, T-Pain, and more. Check out our recent interview with Styles P, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch here.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a different kind of look, I was in the streets

I had grams comin' back, I'm a different kind of cook

The reason that you ratted, you a different kind of shook

As long as you free, real n***as get booked

