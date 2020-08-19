mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The LOX & DMX Bring Back Ruff Ryders On "Bout Shit"

Mitch Findlay
August 19, 2020 12:23
New York is in the building as The LOX and DMX stage a Ruff Ryders reunion on badass new single "Bout Shit."


Anybody who grew up during the Ruff Ryders era is likely grinning at the sight of "Bout Shit," the brand new single off The LOX's upcoming album Living Off XperienceNot only does the track signal a triumphant return for the legendary trifecta, but it also brings back longtime collaborator DMX into the mix. With his own upcoming album steady in the works, hearing X once again rapping alongside his peers is nothing short of refreshing. Especially when he's snapping at this caliber.

Taking to a choral instrumental from Scram Jones, Styles P sets it off with a slick opening verse, sliding effortlessly into DMX's aggressive chorus and verse. "Think something funny? Ya'll keep laughing," spits X, his cadence feral. "N****a already dead, I'ma keep stabbing." Sheek Louch is next up, having a grand old time as he calls out the fakes and haters; in fact, he's so savage that he's even got a line poking fun at his son's acne. Last but not least is Jadakiss, who closes things out with a cool and calculated dose of grace under pressure. "We never said once 'if it wasn't for us,'" he reflects. "In hindsight I look back, it just wasn't enough / the fake love got exposed, it just wasn't the lust."

Be sure to check out the brand new banger right now, and look out for The LOX to deliver Living Off Xperience in full on Friday, August 28th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Think something funny? Y'all keep laughing
N***a already dead, I'ma keep stabbing 
Been a loose cannon, been putting work in 
Name ringing bells, from School Street to Warburton

