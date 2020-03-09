VH1 is good at consistently keeping reality TV fans blessed with the guilty pleasure that is Love & Hip Hop, and with the latest seasons in New York and Miami wrapping up soon it looks like the super trailer for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is arriving with perfect timing.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

The award-winning series, which took home a golden popcorn trophy for "Reality Royalty" at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards last summer (seen above), promises another round of fights, tears, redemption and new faces for Season 9. Standout storylines include Karlie Redd making a shocking revelation, family drama issues once again for Rasheeda and Kirk Frost as they celebrate 20 years of marriage, potential legal troubles for Sierra Gates, Alexis Skyy opening up about abuse from her past, Scrappy balancing his relationship with Bambi while trying to save Mama Dee from her vices, Mimi Faust actually getting along with Stevie J for advice on her relationship with Ty and the introduction of ATL's rising rap star LightSkinKeisha as a new cast member. Best believe this will be one for the books.

Watch the extended super trailer for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 9 below, and expect things to begin starting March 16 at 8PM EST/7PM C on VH1: