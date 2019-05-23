The Lonely Island Return With Baseball-Inspired Visual Album On Netflix

The Lonely Island is best known for its comedy rap hits like "I'm On A Boat." The group made up of Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer have always delivered hilarious tracks for us to either laugh or cringe at. Yesterday, there were rumblings that they would be making a return, collaborating with Netflix to drop a mysterious visual project. The plans were confirmed when the duo became a world-famous baseball tandem, morphing into Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire for their new Bash Brothers project.

Debuting the work as a Netflix exclusive, The Lonely Island have made their latest album available for streaming but if you want the full experience, you'll want to tune in for the videos. Travelling back to the 80s as members of the Oakland Athletics, Jose (Andy Samberg) and Mark (Akiva Schaffer) manage to collaborate with Sia, HAIM and Maya Rudolph. You can expect clever rhymes about steroids, sex, tax evasion, fitness, and, of course, baseball.

A couple of the videos have been made available on YouTube but Netflix is keeping the majority of clips hostage for the time being. Watch the project over there and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist:

1. Jose & Mark

2. Uniform On

3. Let's Bash

4. Oakland Nights (feat. Sia)

5. Focused AF

6. Focus On The Game

7. Bikini Babe Workout

8. IHOP

9. IHOP Parking Lot (feat. HAIM & Maya Rudolph)

10. Feed The Beast

11. Daddy