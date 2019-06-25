Within minutes of Disney's official announcement, the Twitterverse has gone apesh*t over the official tracklisting for The Lion King's official soundtrack. First off, the soundtrack was arranged in full by the most iconic film composer of his generation: the one, the only Hans Zimmer - in a resumption of his role on the animated original.

Couple that with, the film's musically-enamored cast members singing along to Zimmer's compositions, and you've got yourself a dandy. But rest assured, the Beyhive will no doubt stammer through their sleep at the thought of Beyonce only garnering a single placement on the soundtrack.

Jokes aside, the lineup on this motion picture soundtrack is quite buff. Seth Rogen, Pharrell, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hans Zimmer, John Oliver, Elton John, Childish Gambino, all figure in the final product in some capacity. As you'll note, the 17th song on the tracklist was left bare for some indeterminable reason. Hit us with your thoughts in the comment section below.

The Lion King: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

1. Lindiwe Mkhize / Lebo M: “Circle of Life / Nants’ Ingonyama”

2. Hans Zimmer: “Life’s Not Fair”

3. Hans Zimmer: “Rafiki’s Fireflies”

4. JD McCrary / Shahadi Wright Joseph / John Oliver: “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King”

5. Hans Zimmer: “Elephant Graveyard”

6. Chiwetel Ejiofor: “Be Prepared (2019 Version)”

7. Hans Zimmer: “Stampede”

8. Hans Zimmer: “Scar Takes the Throne”

9. Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen / JD McCrary / Donald Glover: “Hakuna Matata”

10. Hans Zimmer: “Simba Is Alive!”

11. Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen: “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”

12. Beyonce / Donald Glover / Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen: “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”

13. Hans Zimmer: “Reflections of Mufasa”

14. TBA

15. Hans Zimmer: “Battle for Pride Rock”

16. Hans Zimmer: “Remember”

17. Elton John: “Never Too Late”

18 Lebo M: “He Lives in You”

19. Lebo M: “Mbube”

