Considering Aladdin's trailblazing box office performance this Memorial Day weekend, precisely one tracked at $105 million in the United States alone, curiosity further piques surrounding the numbers expected from The Lion King. According to UPROXX, analysts are estimating high numbers for Disney's upcoming film entry. The remake of the cartoon-classic, The Lion King, which is set to star Beyonce, Donald Glover and be directed by Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book) is expected to do more than well this July.

Furthermore, Box Office magazine states that The Lion King is expected to pull in between $180 to $230 million dollars in total at the box office. These numbers are based on the positive reviews which stemmed from the launching of the first trailer. Moreover, these numbers are also considering the Favreau's return to directing, the notable and star-studded cast and, of course, the fans of the nostalgia-rendering film--all of which are aiding factors. And now because Aladdin is doing better than the analysts projected, we can only wonder how well The Lion King will do.

At the end of the day, however, these projections are merely just that which therefore means they could be wrong. For instance, Tim Burton's Dumbo was expected to make much more than the $112 million it garnered at the box office. Nevertheless, we are excited for The Lion King.

