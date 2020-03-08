As shared by the Hollywood Reporter, HBO is set to develop a show based on the Naughty Dog and Sony creation, TheLast of Us. The story arch will be inspired by the first game, as well as its sequel, set to release later this year.

The Last of Us follows the story of Neil, a hardened survivor of a lethal fungal outbreak, and 14-year old Ellie, who may be the cure for the pandemic.

HBO is working with the game's director, Neil Druckmann, and the creator of the digital-series Chernobyl, Craig Mazin, to adapt the game into a screenplay. The game's sequel is set to release May 29th and it does not look like the team will be taking any breaks. Adapting an on-going storyline into a television series can be a daunting task, as some of us may know, but Neil and Craig do not seem worried.

Both Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin maintain high praise for each other, with the latter admitting that “Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium".

Neil believes that "with Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece". He also shared that he "couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

Whenever a team is this excited to work together, it works out well.