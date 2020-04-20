ESPN's highly anticipated 10-part documentary series, "The Last Dance," is set to debut Sunday, at 9:00 PM.

Fans will be able to watch the first two episodes of the series live on ESPN and the ESPN App in the U.S. It can also be streamed abroad on Netflix.

The docuseries follows Michael Jordan and the storied season of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. As ESPN describes, the series "unfurls some revealing details and telling anecdotes of an emotion-charged final season in which history repeated itself, with the drama, the jealousy and the infighting leading to the disintegration of the Bulls all over again."

Check out the trailer and the full schedule of when "The Last Dance" will air below.

Sunday, April 19

9:00 PM ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 1

10:00 PM ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 2

Sunday, April 26

9:00 PM ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 3

10:00 PM ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 4

Sunday, May 3

9:00 PM ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 5

10:00 PM ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 6

Sunday, May 10

9:00 PM ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 7

10:00 PM ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 8

Sunday, May 17

9:00 PM ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 9

10:00 PM ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 10

