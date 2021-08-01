A year after it first arrived, The Kid LAROI's F*CK LOVE debut shoots from No. 26 on the Billboard 200 chart to No. 1 for its first week at the top slot. The surge follows up on several reissues, including the most recent F*CK LOVE 3+: OVER YOU.

In its 53rd week on the chart, the set earns 85,000 equivalent album units for the week ending July 29 with a 409% increase. The original 15-track album arrived on July 24, 2020, debuting at No. 8. In November of last year, the project added seven more cuts for F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE) and rebounded to No. 3 on the chart. It then released a third time on July 27, adding a total of 14 more tracks, including the Justin Bieber-assisted hit "Stay," which currently occupies the top five on the Hot 100.

F*CK LOVE now becomes the first album to hit No. 1 more than a year after its debut since Prince's The Very Best Of Prince hit No. 1 more than 15 years after its release in May of 2016 shortly after the singer's death.

Elsewhere on the chart, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour album rises to No. 2 with 69,000 equivalent albums units while Doja Cat's Planet Her occupies No. 3 with 57,000 units. Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album is seated at No. 4 as Pop Smoke's Faith rounds out the Top 5, dropping from the lead spot with 38,000 units this week.

The second half of the Top 10 is greeted by Lil Baby and Lil Durk's Voice of the Heroes with 32,000 units while EST Gee celebrates his first Top 10 album as Bigger Than Life Or Death soars from No. 65 to No. 7 in its second week on the chart. The jump is related to the fact that it was released on a Wednesday, debuting with only two days of tracking in its first week.

Polo G's Hall of Fame can be found at No. 8 with 29,000 units while Taylor Swift's Folklore project occupies No. 9 following a vinyl reissue. Closing things out this week is Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia.