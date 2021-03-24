The Kid LAROI Shares Spotify Singles Version Of "Without You"

The Kid LAROI has been on the go for a minute now, and today the Australian melodist has come through with a pair of new Spotify Singles. For those unfamiliar with the format, Spotify Singles tend to be acoustic reimaginings of existing songs -- either that or covers of influential tracks. In addition to a new take on Drake's Take Care gem "Shot For Me," LAROI also slid through with a stripped-down version of his own "Without You."

Over a lush arrangement of fingerpicked guitars, LAROI delivers a passionate performance, alternating between emotional vocals and a soaring falsetto. While it's not entirely different from the recorded version -- which currently holds thirty-five million views on YouTube alone -- it's impressive to see how his voice translates to a live studio setting. Perhaps we'll see him explore a more guitar-driven sound on future releases, as he certainly has the vocal chops to make headway in that particular musical realm.

Check out LAROI's Spotify Singles version of "Without You," and sound off if you're a fan of what the young artist has been offering so far.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Can't make a wife out of a ho, oh

I'll never find the words to say, I'm sorry

But I'm scared to be alone

You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally