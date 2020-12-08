mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Kid Laroi Shares Posthumous Juice WRLD Song "Reminds Me Of You" On Anniversary Of His Death

Erika Marie
December 08, 2020 01:12
439 Views
70
2
The Kid Laroi, Juice WRLDThe Kid Laroi, Juice WRLD
The Kid Laroi, Juice WRLD

Reminds Me Of You
Juice WRLD & The Kid LAROI

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The track is a spin on Kim Petras's "Reminds Me."


Today (December 8) marks the one-year anniversary since Juice WRLD passed away. The rising rapper had just celebrated his 21st birthday when he lost his life to an accidental overdose, and in the past year, his friends, family, and loved ones have made sure to carry on his memory. Like many others, The Kid Laroi wanted to share an unreleased collaboration with his late friend, and he made the announcement on Monday (December 7). 

“‘Reminds Me Of You’ tonight with my brother @JuiceWorlddd,” Laroi tweeted. “Big thank you to @kimpetras for allowing us to remake & share our version of her song with the world.” The track is a revision of Petras's "Reminds Me," and the German singer-songwriter was more than happy to share her music. She reposted The Kid Laroi's message along with a series of black heart emojis.

Give "Reminds Me of You" a few spins and let us know what you think of this one by The Kid Laroi and Juice WRLD.

Quotable Lyrics

I know we can't be together ever again
You told me this forever, I ain't know forever could end
You had me f*cked up, had me thinkin' I would die here for you
Shit got me f*cked up, can't believe I was so blinded by you

[via]

Juice WRLD
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  7  0
  2
  439
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Juice WRLD The Kid LAROI Kim Petras
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Kid Laroi Shares Posthumous Juice WRLD Song "Reminds Me Of You" On Anniversary Of His Death
70
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject