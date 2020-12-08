The Kid Laroi Shares Posthumous Juice WRLD Song "Reminds Me Of You" On Anniversary Of His Death

Today (December 8) marks the one-year anniversary since Juice WRLD passed away. The rising rapper had just celebrated his 21st birthday when he lost his life to an accidental overdose, and in the past year, his friends, family, and loved ones have made sure to carry on his memory. Like many others, The Kid Laroi wanted to share an unreleased collaboration with his late friend, and he made the announcement on Monday (December 7).

“‘Reminds Me Of You’ tonight with my brother @JuiceWorlddd,” Laroi tweeted. “Big thank you to @kimpetras for allowing us to remake & share our version of her song with the world.” The track is a revision of Petras's "Reminds Me," and the German singer-songwriter was more than happy to share her music. She reposted The Kid Laroi's message along with a series of black heart emojis.

Give "Reminds Me of You" a few spins and let us know what you think of this one by The Kid Laroi and Juice WRLD.

Quotable Lyrics

I know we can't be together ever again

You told me this forever, I ain't know forever could end

You had me f*cked up, had me thinkin' I would die here for you

Shit got me f*cked up, can't believe I was so blinded by you

