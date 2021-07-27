The Kid LAROI Returns With 6 New Songs On "F*CK LOVE 3+: OVER YOU"

Australian hip-hop/pop sensation The Kid LAROI is back with more new music, reloading his new project FUCK LOVE 3+: OVER YOU with six new songs as part of the deluxe version.

The seventeen-year-old rapper has become a worldwide phenom in the last few years. The teenage heartthrob has connected with his fanbase with relatable rhymes about his dealings with love and heartbreak, and he's returned with a handful of new records to supplement his new release.

Following his performance at Rolling Loud Miami, The Kid LAROI drops six new songs and announced a free show in Los Angeles. On the first song of the new repack, LAROI announces that his new album will be released in 2022.

Listen to the new music below and let us know what you think.

New Songs On FUCK LOVE 3+: OVER YOU:

1. I DON'T KNOW

2. ABOUT YOU

3. LONELY AND FUCKED UP

4. SITUATION

5. ATTENTION

6. BEST FOR ME