The Kid LAROI. has singlehandedly proven the validity of the ongoing — even if sometimes underwhelming — "deluxe" trend. Thanks to the two and a half extensions to 2020's F*CK LOVE, the Australian rapper has officially taken control of the Billboard 200 with his debut mixtape. According to HipHopDX, the 17-year-old artist has made history F*CK LOVE's ascension to the top spot on the United States albums chart.

In addition to the not-so permanent record of being the youngest artist to top the chart this decade, The Kid LAROI. has made the all-time achievement of being the first Australian rapper to reach #1 on the Billboard 200.



Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images

According to HipHopDX, F*CK LOVE moved approximately 85,000 album-equivalent units in the last tracking week thanks to the release of F*CK LOVE 3: OVER YOU arriving on July 23 with features from Lil Durk, Polo G, G Herbo, Justin Bieber, and Mustard as well as the release of F*CK LOVE 3+ on July 27.

A true masterclass in the art of working a record, The Kid LAROI.'s F*CK LOVE was also just certified platinum on July 26. In celebration of his year-long efforts, the Australian rapper recently hit Instagram to prove that he's literally sh*tting on his competition, saying, "taking a sh*t on a jet because WE HAVE THE NUMBER ONE ALBUM [MIXTAPE] IN AMERICA!!!!!! WTF?!?!?! I LOVE YOU ALL BEYOND WORDS CAN F*CKIN EXPLAIN MAN."

Are you surprised by The Kid LAROI.'s massive achievement? And do you have qualms about his usage of multiple "deluxe" versions?

[via]