The saga of The Kid Laroi and Scooter Braun continues. Less than a year ago, Laroi had signed his first major management deal with Braun, only to leave about three months later. The break up was pretty public. Laroi called out Braun while he promoted his "Thousand Miles" single. Braun then responded by trying to diffuse the rumors of beef between him and the artist.

Now it appears that the two have made up. The Kid Laroi just reunited with Braun by signing a new management deal with SB Projects, Braun's management company which includes Ariana Grande, J Balvin, and Justin Bieber. Laroi had just left Rebel Management.

Michael Tran/Getty Images

The contract indicates that Braun and the Australian rapper will be working closely together. "Braun will be directly involved in overseeing all aspects of the artist's career," the document stipulates. To show his dedication to his new client, Braun travelled to Australia to attend the rapper's show in Sydney, a show which ended up being controversial as Laroi invited the banned drill group OneFour on stage.

Now is a good time to be jumping on the Laroi bandwagon. The artist has been seeing immense success recently. His album F*CK LOVE reached the top of the Billboard charts back in August of 2021, and his recent "End Of The World" tour has been huge. The North American leg of the tour sold out within minutes. The eighteen-year-old is seeing so much success, even Elon Musk is offering him financial advice. Time will tell how linking back up with Braun will affect his rising star.

