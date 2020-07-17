The Kid LAROI Mourns His Late Friend Juice WRLD On "Tell Me Why"

The Kid LAROI is looking for answers on his new single, "Tell Me Why." The single serves as an open letter of sorts to LAROI's late friend, Juice WRLD, whom we tragically lost last December. On "Tell Me Why," LAROI struggles with the heartbreak of losing Juice as he tries to let go of someone who meant so much to him. "Tell me why, tell me why it's so hard to say goodbye," he sings.

The Kid LAROI was recently featured on Juice's posthumous album, Legends Never Die. The Australian rapper appears on the song, "Hate The Other Side" alongside Marshmello and Polo G. LAROI also dropped his own Juice WRLD-accompanied track, "Go," just last month, which will appear on his forthcoming debut project F*ck Love, along with "Tell Me Why." F*ck Love is set to be released next Friday, July 24th.

Check out "Tell Me Why" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't count all the tears I cried, so many sleepless nights

Watch all of my idols die, right in front of my eyes

She asked why my heart so cold, and I just can't even lie

I think that I'm better off, without you with me tonight