As the hip-hop community continues to grapple with the loss of Chicago artist Juice WRLD in December 2019 just days removed from his 21st birthday, some may find comfort in knowing Juice Wrld's protégée, Australian-born artist The Kid LAROI, is finding success overseas. The two became friends as Juice mentored the teenager while he was touring in Australia, and LAROI has since gone on to amass millions of streams while also releasing a Top 5 charting mixtape. The 17-year-old made his TV debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, stopping by to perform his hit "Without You."

Proudly announcing the performance on his Instagram page, he penned in the caption, “IM ON THE [JIMMY FALLON] SHOW TONIGHT FAM!! This has always been a suuuper big dream of mine to do soo I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

The teenager gave a theatrical rendition of the song, starting off singing alone at the top of the staircase before the set bursts into flames as he descended on the stairs. The song found success particularly on TikTok, where its used as a sound, particularly the part where he croons, "So there you go, can't make a wife out of a hoe."

The Australian native recently overtook Kendrick Lamar in monthly streams, which is an impressive accomplishment for the newcomer. Check out the full performance below and drop a comment letting us know what you think.