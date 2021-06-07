Australian singer and rapper The Kid LAROI is continuing to have a monumental year, signing with the famed management team of Scooter Braun. The management team, SB Projects, must see the same potential in Laroi that they saw in acts like Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, whom they already have under their belt. Scooter Braun confirmed the reporting in an endearing tweet, offering: "Welcome to the family superstar."

The Kid LAROI has had a breakout 2020 and 2021 that saw him rise to the top of Billboard charts and playlists alike. Most recently, the Australian singer and rapper's latest album F*ck Love set Australian chart records and the hit "Without You" rose to the top of Billboard charts. Just a month ago, Miley Cyrus hopped on the remix of the song which sits at almost 9 million views in just four weeks. He went on to perform the song along with Cyrus on a May episode of Saturday Night Live.

Braun too has had an exciting year- he reportedly sold SCOPE Capital Management, his private equity fund, for over $1 billion. However, Braun found himself in deep trouble for selling the rights to a chunk of Taylor Swift's music, much to the dismay of Taylor fans and other artists.

LAROI had been managed by Grade A Productions along with late mentor and superstar Juice Wrld, but he seems to have left that behind for the services of the SB Projects team.

LAROI once cited fellow Braun client Justin Bieber as inspiration for his music career, stating that Bieber's Never Say Never documentary motivated LAROI to pursue music when he was seven years old. The duo recently collaborated on the song "Unstable' off of Bieber's 2021 LP Justice.

Do you think this was a good move for LAROI? Are you excited for new music from the singer/rapper?

