The Kid LAROI Is Exasperated On New Single "So Done"

Much like his mentor Juice WRLD did, The Kid LAROI is beginning his musical career by singing about his experience with heartbreak, healing from his pain by delivering relatable records about being taken advantage of, failed attempts at love, and more. His debut mixtape F*ck Love is only a few months old but, already, the 17-year-old from Australia is coming through with a new single.

Dropping his new Cole Bennett-directed music video for "So Done" today, The Kid LAROI is back with a new track about heartbreak. He's exasperated in the song, reacting to another failed relationship, which is brought out on screen for the 2-minute video. It shows the teenager creeping outside of his ex-girlfriend's window as she hooks up with another dude, constantly suffering from the pain of no longer being able to hold her.

In addition to this new single release, the Aussie sensation was also named as Spotify's third RADAR artist, marking yet another monumental moment in his young career.

Watch the new video below and let us know if you're messing with The Kid LAROI.

Quotable Lyrics:

Okay, I realize now, that everything that I did was wrong

Okay, I realize now, some things are better off said than done

Okay, I realize now, that maybe I'm not ready for love

Okay, I realize now, I finished us before we begun