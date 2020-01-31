The Kid LAROI. Goes Back & Forth With Lil Tecca For "Diva"

One of last year's break-out stars was Lil Tecca, who came up from out of nowhere to wow audiences with his hit "Ran$om." The song impacted the Billboard Hot 100 for a minute and now, he's chasing his next commercial success. The 17-year-old New York rapper has already proven himself in terms of crafting catchy melodies and hooks but, as a feature artist, he doesn't have much experience. That all changes today through his appearance on The Kid LAROI.'s brand new single "Diva."

On this new single, we see some of the biggest teenage rap forces teaming up to hopefully earn a high-charting hit. The Kid LAROI. is more low-key than Tecca in the States but, in his native Australia, the 16-year-old is getting a ton of buzz. Expect a huge year from the Columbia Records signee in the new year, with "Diva" being the jumpstart he may need to find his way onto your playlist.

What do you think of this link-up between Lil Tecca and The Kid LAROI.?

Quotable Lyrics

"Band man, band man," yeah, that's what they call me

23 should be all on my back the way I be ballin'

All these signs of me everywhere, lil' n***a, I ain't want it

Lowkey, yeah, I want it

Your bitch, yeah, she want it