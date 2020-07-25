The Kid LAROI Gets Personal On "I WISH"

When Juice WRLD burst onto the scene, fans were immediately blown away by his ability to create melodies seemingly on the fly. With this talent, Juice was able to create some of the most impactful hits of the last few years, and despite his death, his impact lives on. One of the artists who has fully embraced the Juice WRLD aesthetic is The Kid LAROI who recently dropped his new project called "F*CK LOVE."

One of the best tracks on the entire album is called "I WISH" and features the artist at his sharpest in terms of songwriting. The track features a melancholic vibe as LAROI sings about wanting to give his girl everything, although there is something holding that back. His melodies are on point and if you're into the emo-rap scene, this song is definitely for you.

Quotable Lyrics:

Every night I saw it, skeletons in my closet

Still got all these problems, I thought money would solve 'em

Blood all on the walls and tears drop down, they fallin'

I don't even wanna think about all that, but it's like I can't help it