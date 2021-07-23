The Kid LAROI Drops "F*ck Love 3: Over You" Ft. Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, Justin Bieber, NBA YoungBoy

Last year, we received the first installment of The Kid LAROI's acclaimed F*ck Love mixtape series, and here we are with Part 3. The 17-year-old Australian star has collaborated with some of the most coveted artists in the industry, and on F*ck Love 3: Over You, he isn't slowing down. Yet, he did tell Billboard that this latest mixtape would mark the end of his series. "Just because of what’s happening in my life -- I have a girlfriend now and I really love her. It’s time to close the F*ck Love show," he said.

Ahead of his project's arrival, LAROI also spoke about learning that Kanye West planned on releasing DONDA on the same day as his record. “I’m kind of sad for myself, but I’m happy for Kanye,” LAROI said with a laugh. “I love Kanye more than I love myself.”

Fans can also expect to receive The Kid LAROI's debut studio album sometime in 2022, but a tentative date or time of year remains a mystery. F*ck Love 3: Over You is a multi-disc project that includes features from Polo G, Stunna Gambino, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Mustard, NBA YoungBoy, Internet Money, Marshmello, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Mosey, Corbin, and Juice WRLD.

Stream F*ck Love 3: Over You by The Kid Laroi and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Over You

2. Not Sober ft. Polo G, Stunna Gambino

3. Stay ft. Justin Bieber

4. Same Energy

5. Don't Leave Me ft. G Herbo, Lil Durk

6. Bad News

7. Still Chose You ft. Mustard

Disc 2

1. PIKACHU

2. SO DONE

3. TRAGIC ft. NBA YoungBoy, Internet Money

4. ALWAYS DO

5. FEEL SOMETHING ft. Marshmello

6. F*CK YOU, GOODBYE ft. Machine Gun Kelly

7. WITHOUT YOU

Disc 3

1. BOOTY CALL (skit)

2. MAYBE

3. WRONG ft. Lil Mosey

4. I WISH

5. NOT FAIR ft. Corbin

6. BATHROOM (skit)

7. GO ft. Juice WRLD

8. TELL ME WHY

9. SAME THING

10. NEW GUY (skit)

11. ERASE U

12. RUNNING

13. WISH YOU WELL (skit)

14. NEED YOU MOST (So Sick)

15. SELFISH

