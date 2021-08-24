The Kid LAROI was scheduled to perform at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash this weekend in Chicago, but he was a no-show at the event. Some reports have suggested that the Australian artist was backstage at the show, but that he opted not to perform because of an incident that happened outside of his artist trailer.

There have been rumors surrounding The Kid LAROI's missed appearance at Summer Smash, with some viral posts suggesting that the rapper was jumped by a group of people outside of his trailer. The news was picked up by DJ Akademiks, but one of the artists who had a trailer nearby LAROI is claiming that the youngster was never attacked.



"Me and him had the artist trailers right next to each other," said DJ Carnage, commenting on the post. "I can confirm this is [cap.]"

The Kid LAROI personally has not addressed the rumors. He presently has the #1 song in the country so, obviously, fans were pretty upset that he didn't show up at the festival. However, after he revealed last week that he recently tested positive for COVID-19, his no-show could have simply been because of his recovery.

The "Stay" artist turned eighteen last week, and he doesn't have documented beef with anyone really, so you'd have to stoop pretty low to jump him at a festival.

We'll keep you posted as more information comes out.



